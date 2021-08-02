Villager backstory: Arthur Morello

When asked what he did after high school, Arthur Morello chuckles and says, “What didn’t I do?”
It’s an appropriate answer. Morello grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey, and went to Kansas for his college education.
“I started a catering business while I was in college, and by the time I graduated, I had 90 people working for me,” said Morello, of the Village of Buttonwood.
Some of his other careers included booking bands and shows in the theatrical booking business, teaching high school social studies and working in real estate.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.