Villager backstory: Armando Ocampo

You may know Armando Ocampo as a Village of Winifred resident or as the president of Vintage Productions, but what you may not know is that he served in the Navy for around 30 years and was a dancer for the Orlando Magic for 12 years.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Armando Ocampo is a man of many talents, but dancing seems to be his favorite of them all.

Having come to the U.S. from the Philippines in his late teens, he had a goal of serving in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Maryland, keeping the idea of joining the Navy in the back of his mind.

In March 1961, he accomplished his dream and was whisked away to boot camp in Annapolis, Maryland.

“I may be from the Philippines, but I consider Maryland my home,” he said. “It was the first place I lived for a while after getting into the United States.”

Armando served in active duty for about seven and a half years before switching to the reserves.

