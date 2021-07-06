Villager backstory: Armando Ocampo

Armando Ocampo is a man of many talents, but dancing seems to be his favorite of them all.
Having come to the U.S. from the Philippines in his late teens, he had a goal of serving in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Maryland, keeping the idea of joining the Navy in the back of his mind.
In March 1961, he accomplished his dream and was whisked away to boot camp in Annapolis, Maryland.
“I may be from the Philippines, but I consider Maryland my home,” he said. “It was the first place I lived for a while after getting into the United States.”
Armando served in active duty for about seven and a half years before switching to the reserves.
