Villager Backstory: Arlene Behmer

For 35 years, she saw many of them as they walked past her office window at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Her scrapbook is filled with photos and autographs that mark the thrilling aspects of her job’s visual benefits.
In 1976, after two years with the World Trade Center, Behmer applied for a transfer to the Port Authority and was assigned to Helicopter Operations at the Teterboro Airport. The Port Authority operates heliports at the Teterboro Airport, 30th Street in Manhattan, the World Trade Center and Wall Street, where the world’s rich and famous pass through on their way to lights and cameras.
During her time at the World Trade Center, it was not unusual for dignitaries or actors to need assistance.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.