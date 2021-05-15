Villager Backstory: Anthony Trella

You might know Anthony ‘Tony’ Trella from the time he spends in classes at the Enrichment Academy. But did you know he once built neighborhoods from Canada to California to coastal Florida?

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Early in his adulthood, Tony Trella’s life developed a penchant for changing quickly.

He started a family at age 21, transitioned from military life to the workplace, earned his degree at night, started in accounting and moved into real estate. By his mid-30s, he was being asked to liquidate a division he’d built from scratch a few years earlier.

At every step, he did more than boss people around while executing business strategies — he gained perspective that prepared him for the next challenges he would encounter, finding ways to help others in their times of transition too.

