Villager backstory: Annette Burke Lyttle

Annette Burke Lyttle has done a lot of moving. Her father was a salesman, so whenever he received a promotion or his sales territory moved, they packed their bags.
“I know a lot of people don’t like change, but I do like change, so I think I adapted pretty well,” Lyttle said. “It was hard coming into a new school and getting to know people and all that, but I got fairly good at it because that was my life and that was what I needed to do to get on with it.”
It was good practice, since she ended up spending most of her adult life moving around, too.
Lyttle went to a community college out of high school, and got an associate’s degree in journalism. She couldn’t afford to go on to a university, so she worked some low level jobs.
