Villager backstory: Anne Daugherty Miles

Anne Daugherty Miles doesn’t see herself as retired.
For example, a person doesn’t stop being an officer or an educator, according to Miles. It’s who you are.
But Miles, who left the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel, never thought she would be in the military as a child. She always thought she would be a teacher. Even as a child, she taught her stuffed animals.
However, when she was in college, her father advised her to pick a different career path — teaching didn’t pay well, and there was a glut of teachers then. Miles was still trying to figure out what to do when a family friend suggested the Air Force.
“I never looked back after that,” Miles said. “It was a great choice.”
