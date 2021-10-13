Villager backstory: Anne Daugherty Miles

You may know Anne Daugherty Miles from the Women Doctors Club, but  what you may not know is that she taught at the U.S. Air Force Academy and National Intelligence University, and worked with the Congressional Research Service.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Anne Daugherty Miles doesn’t see herself as retired.

For example, a person doesn’t stop being an officer or an educator, according to Miles. It’s who you are.

But Miles, who left the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel, never thought she would be in the military as a child. She always thought she would be a teacher. Even as a child, she taught her stuffed animals.

However, when she was in college, her father advised her to pick a different career path — teaching didn’t pay well, and there was a glut of teachers then. Miles was still trying to figure out what to do when a family friend suggested the Air Force.

“I never looked back after that,” Miles said. “It was a great choice.”

