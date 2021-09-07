Villager Backstory: Alvin Corenblum

You might say Alvin Corenblum has had sawdust in his bones since boyhood.
Growing up in his father’s woodshop during the Great Depression, the Village of St. Charles resident developed an early appreciation for keen woodwork. After a lifetime around the industry, the passion remains strong at age 98.
“Every piece of wood you see is as unique as the Hope Diamond,” Corenblum said. “There’s only one Hope Diamond, and there’s no piece of wood that’s exactly like another.”
Corenblum made his mark in the machinery side of the industry, building one of South Florida’s top sales operations after breaking away from the family business in the 1950s. Later, he became an importer of specialty machines from Europe and elsewhere.
