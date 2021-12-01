Villager Backstory: Al Arnold

If you asked Al Arnold to describe his career in the Army with one word, he would say, “unusual.” From assisting North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies with their software systems to supervising the development of a paperless travel system accommodating three million people a year, Arnold said his positive experience in the U.S. military has inspired him to give back to other veterans in retirement. Arnold earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science at Iowa State University on a four-year Army Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship. His first job in the Army was as a signal logistics officer in Zweibrücken, Germany, where he was in charge of 25% of all Army spare machine parts in Europe. At only 22 years old, Arnold ordered these spare parts and made sure they went to the correct places.
