Villager Backstory: Ada Bliss

Ada Bliss’ passion for exploring the world has taken her to almost all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and more. But some of her most exciting adventures didn’t take place on land.
Bliss and five others spent nearly three months sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from Clearwater to Spain. Bliss, her former husband and two other couples set sail on a 47-foot boat in May 1990. The lengthy excursion was her former husband’s idea, Bliss said, and it made her apprehensive at first.
“He had done it before. I was not that happy with it, so I took my passport in case I wanted to fly out of where we were at any point,” she said.
But that point in the trip never came, as she called the journey a, “really nice experience.”
