Villager Backstory - Bob Lyons

You may know Bob Lyons, of the Village of Virginia Trace, for swimming with the Villages Aquatic Swim Team, but what you may not know is he installed and maintained cellular towers internationally for Motorola and enjoyed a brief career in the mortuary industry.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Bob Lyons used his engineering skills to give people in some of the world's most remote locations the chance to connect via cellphones.

A longtime electrical engineer — who also had a career in the mortuary business — he traveled the world installing cellphone towers in places without cellphone connections. Most memorably, he was part of a team that installed a cellular tower in the African country Eritrea, one of the last areas on Earth to get connected.

