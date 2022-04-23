Villager Backstory - Bob Lyons

Bob Lyons used his engineering skills to give people in some of the world's most remote locations the chance to connect via cellphones.
A longtime electrical engineer — who also had a career in the mortuary business — he traveled the world installing cellphone towers in places without cellphone connections. Most memorably, he was part of a team that installed a cellular tower in the African country Eritrea, one of the last areas on Earth to get connected.
