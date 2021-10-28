Villager and Marine Corps vet earns prestigious award

A local veteran’s lifetime commitment to serving the community was recently recognized with the prestigious Legion of Honor Humanitarian Award.
The Chapel of the Four Chaplains awarded Village of Piedmont resident Reggie Nealy with the honor at the Department of Florida Marine Corps League 2021 Fall Conference on Oct. 9 for his service as both a Marine Corps veteran and former law enforcement officer.
Even as a child, Nealy said his mother joked that he “was a cop his whole life,” which Nealy thought made sense given his love of serving the community.
“I don’t know if it was the way I was raised or that I was taught you treat people the way you want to be treated,” Nealy said. “I’ve just always respected folks.”
