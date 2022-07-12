Villager and her dog win a ribbon at the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Linda Freidline and her show dog spent the last six years jumping through rings, running in relays and practicing tricks, and their efforts paid off last month.
Freidline, of the Village of Hadley, and her bichon frise, Sophie, competed in the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and won the Select ribbon for females on the last day of the event. “In a dog show, it’s all about the dog that catches the eye of the judges,” Freidline said. “It was a matter of would she and could she (do that).”
Freidline has been a pet owner her entire life, but her show dog journey really took off when she moved to The Villages.
“Since I’ve retired and moved down here, I’m having the time of my life with this little dog,” she said of Sophie. “We all have something that gets us up in the morning — for me, that’s my dogs.”
Sophie started training when she was 10 weeks old. She attended a puppy school where she walked on different surfaces, learned mannerisms and jumped through rings.
