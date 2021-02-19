Villager and club help those unable to hear

Ed Mello may have hearing aids but he doesn’t allow them to distract from his mission of serving others.
As a member of the Lake Sumter Lions Club, the Village of Poinciana resident wants to make sure that those who may not be able to hear are able to receive the same benefits.
Recently, Mello, who is the Lake Sumter Lions’ Hearing Chair, gave a $750 donation to the Deaf and Hearing Services of Lake and Sumter County on behalf of the club. In addition to the money, he also presented them with used hearing aids and batteries that had been collected through the used eyeglasses boxes the club keeps in various places throughout The Villages for the previous year.
“We gave to them because we have gotten to know the ladies there,” Mello said. “They are very dedicated and appreciative of any of our donations. While I don’t have a personal tie to the organization, I know how beneficial hearing aids are, because without them I wouldn’t be able to hear at all and it would limit my participation with the group.”
