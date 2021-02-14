Villager Adams drums up the Blues

Mark Adams is having the time of his life behind the drum set with the Blues Generators.
“It’s the best group of musicians I’ve ever played with,” Adams said. “It’s like a dream come true.”
This group of mostly resident musicians — Jack Bumgarner on keyboards and vocals, Steve Lowery on guitar and vocals, Michael Ballard on saxophone and vocals, Gary Narramore on bass and vocals, and Adams on drums — is the house band for The Villages Blues Society.
