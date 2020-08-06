Villager aces Amberwood on back-to-back days

Mark Mishalanie, of the Village of Springdale, made his aces on consecutive days at Amberwood executive golf course. The odds of making a hole-in-one are about 12,500 to 1, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

For Mark Mishalanie, something about being on the No. 1 tee of Amberwood executive golf course first thing in the morning puts him in a comfort zone.

“First hole, first shot, 7:02 in the morning,” the Village of Springdale resident said. “I’m typically with the same group of guys. I love that hole.”

For a good while, though, No. 1 had been something of a tease. Time after time, a well-struck shot would raise Mishalanie’s hopes for a hole-in-one, only to see the ball miss by inches.

The payoff finally came a little over a week ago. One hop, a short roll and in. And then Amberwood got generous.

