Villager aces Amberwood on back-to-back days

For Mark Mishalanie, something about being on the No. 1 tee of Amberwood executive golf course first thing in the morning puts him in a comfort zone.
“First hole, first shot, 7:02 in the morning,” the Village of Springdale resident said. “I’m typically with the same group of guys. I love that hole.”
For a good while, though, No. 1 had been something of a tease. Time after time, a well-struck shot would raise Mishalanie’s hopes for a hole-in-one, only to see the ball miss by inches.
The payoff finally came a little over a week ago. One hop, a short roll and in. And then Amberwood got generous.
