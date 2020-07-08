Village Tierra Del Sol resident gets special surprise for 90th birthday

Ninety roses and 90 daisies. To some, this could be the start of a nursery rhyme, but to Rosemary Pluto, it was the start of a very special birthday.
Pluto was treated to roses, daisies, a banner and a golf cart parade in honor of her 90th birthday Monday.
“It was a complete surprise,” said Pluto, of the Village Tierra Del Sol. “I didn’t realize I was so popular.”
Golf carts filled with Pluto’s neighbors and friends drove by her house around 3:30 p.m., honking and whooping to wish her a happy birthday. Along their route, people also dropped off presents in a box at the end of her driveway to maintain socially distant practices.
