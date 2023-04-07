Village Ringers to strike patriotic tone with new show

Carole Green, left, of the Village of Duval, and Carole Makus, of the Village of Pinellas, practice with the Village Ringers at New Covenant United Methodist Church.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Although positioned at the end of a row, Emily Spann is in the middle of the Village Ringers, musically speaking. Spann plays handbells mainly tuned to middle C, B, and B flat, and occasionally the bass bells.

“I play a lot,” said Spann, of the Village of Pine Hills. “It’s a very busy part. Middle C is heard in just about every song.”

The 15-member handbell group directed by Bonnie Fisher will present its first-ever Patriotic Spectacular concert at 7 p.m. April 15 at New Covenant United Methodist Church.

