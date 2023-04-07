Village Ringers to strike patriotic tone with new show

Although positioned at the end of a row, Emily Spann is in the middle of the Village Ringers, musically speaking. Spann plays handbells mainly tuned to middle C, B, and B flat, and occasionally the bass bells.
“I play a lot,” said Spann, of the Village of Pine Hills. “It’s a very busy part. Middle C is heard in just about every song.”
The 15-member handbell group directed by Bonnie Fisher will present its first-ever Patriotic Spectacular concert at 7 p.m. April 15 at New Covenant United Methodist Church.
