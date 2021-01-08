Village pack N Ship staff honors its longest-working employee

Quinton Downing wanted to recognize his longest-working employee in a special way.
As a thank you, Downing, owner of Village Pack N Ship, presented employee Joan Flaherty with a $500 check and a card.
“She’s such a wonderful employee,” Downing said.
Flaherty works as a clerk at the Village Pack N Ship location in La Plaza Grande. She has been working with the shipping company since 2002, working in the front of the store processing shipments and dealing with customers coming in.
“She’s just a hard worker,” Downing said. “She’s never been late. She’s always been there.”
