Village of Sanibel resident was involved in ministries and missions for decades

John Lugar feels especially blessed with his work in missions and ministry.
He grew up in a Christian family, and his father would travel the Midwest to lecture on ways science and the Bible agreed with one another. He started getting involved in missions and ministries in the 1970s when a Lay Witness mission came to his church.
"Lay Witness missions involve having a church requesting such a mission, then a coordinator coming to the church to develop programs that will happen over the weekend," said Lugar, of the Village of Sanibel. "My wife, Judith, and myself, participated in 50 Lay Witness missions in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia."
