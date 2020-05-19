Village of Sanibel resident combats arthritis with artwork

Edward Basso discovered an artistic way to combat the arthritis attacking his hands.
He has been making 1-foot-tall trees using thick rocks as bases, and copper wire made from welding cable as the branches.
“If you get a light on them, the copper really shows out,” said Basso, of the Village of Sanibel. “When it gets good light, it looks like gold.”
The spark for these trees came about 30 years ago, when Basso was working as electrician in Lansing, Michigan.
While working on a battery-charging station, he took out some old copper welding wire, which reminded him of seeing someone create a piece of art using that material.
