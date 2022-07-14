Village of Pine Ridge neighbors make holes-in-one within a week of each other

There is almost no way to calculate the odds of two neighbors making holes-in-ones in the same week. But don’t tell that to Bill Sever and Dave Fischels.
The two neighbors in the Village of Pine Ridge made aces within just five days of each other back in June, defying whatever astronomical odds may be out there.
The odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one in any given round are 12,500 to 1, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry, though that number is adjusted in The Villages because of the prominence of executive golf.
Regardless, Sever and Fischels were blown away when they figured out they both accomplished the feat.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.