Village Dental celebrates 25 years in the community

Along with healthy smiles, Village Dental prides itself on creating relationships with patients.
On Nov. 1, the dental practice, which is located at 540 Fieldcrest Drive in Southern Trace Plaza, hosted an open-house expo for prospective patients.
“We feel like it’s important patients get to know us on a personal level,” Dr. Richard Hall said. “It allows us to ask questions and get more information in a different venue that isn’t a medical chair.”
The expo, which is held once a quarter, allows those in the community to get comfortable with the staff and learn about the practice.
“Some people are scared of the dentist, so with this, they can feel better,” said Edward Farrell, who founded the practice.
This year, Village Dental celebrated its 25th anniversary of serving The Villages community.
Village Dental has multiple locations throughout the Villages, making it more accessible.
