Village Cycles sees increase in business amid pandemic

Villages Cycles is seeing a boom in business as many are going bicycling for recreation during the pandemic.
The business, which offers bikes and repair services and has locations in La Plaza Grande and Brownwood, has seen an unusual increase in business for this time of year.
“When everything is closed, bikes and walking are something you can still do,” said Mark Hall, who, along with his wife, Windy, owns Village Cycles. “(The pandemic has) breathed some life back into cycling, and we’re hopeful it’s going to cascade into new cyclists.”
In the past couple of weeks, Village Cycles has been overwhelmed with customers, calls and repairs. During the first hour of business on Monday, the La Plaza Grande store got about 40 calls from customers, Hall said.
