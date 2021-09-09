The Villages Public Safety Department should break away from Sumter County and fund its own future, District Manager Richard Baier said Wednesday.
The Village Center Community Development District will pursue an independent fire district, Baier said, which would enable it to solely focus on the unique needs of the retirement community that sits in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.
The plan would require approval from Sumter County commissioners to advance to the Legislature, who would determine how the agency would be funded upon voter approval.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.