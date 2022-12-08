Village Center board approves funding for new fire station south of State Road 44

A new Villages Public Safety Department fire station will be constructed near the Village of Fenney.
The Village Center Community Development District board on Wednesday unanimously approved construction of a new VPSD Station 46 for about $5.4 million.
The station will be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Warm Springs Avenue and County Road 509, about a half mile east of Fenney Way.
The new station will allow VPSD to maintain a permanent presence in the Fenney area after it turned over the station it previously operated on County Road 521 to Sumter County Fire and EMS on Oct. 1 when a new interlocal agreement between VPSD and the county went into effect. That change was part of a new service map drawn up after the Sumter County Commission in 2021 approved keeping VPSD and Sumter County Fire and EMS as two separate entities with each department taking over ambulance transports within Sumter.
