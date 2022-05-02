Village Birders warn residents not to get too close to wildlife

From a distance, owls look cute and cuddly.
But cute isn’t their nature, birding experts say. If people get too close to their nests, they’ll defend themselves using their sharp talons.
The wild nature of great horned owls explains why members of the Village Birders were concerned when observers came too close to an owl nest near the Mulberry Fitness Trail as birders rescued a baby owl on the ground.
