Village Arts Workshops to host first session of season Sunday

Marge McQueston, of the Village Santiago, paints with acrylics at a paint-in at the Village Art Workshop.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Bringing color to the community is both Wanda Boyd’s and Beverly Hennessy’s passion.

Boyd, of the Village of Collier, and Hennessy, of the Village of Woodbury, co-direct Village Art Workshops in Summerfield.

The facility offers workshops throughout its busy season, which runs from January through March.

The first workshop of the season is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday with David Becker.

