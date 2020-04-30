Vietnam Veterans of America want to keep their charity flowing

Members of Post 1036 of the Vietnam Veterans of America spend much of their energy supporting local people and organizations in need.
After tending to the needs of veterans, serving the community is the most important mission of the post, based in The Villages.
“If you were to ask a chapter member what it means to be able to perform all our charitable works, you will most likely get a response of, ‘That’s what we do,’” post President Conrad Fischer said.
About $19,000 will be needed in the coming year so that the post can continue to make all the charitable donations area residents count on, Fischer said.
The post is challenging businesses that have supported past fundraising efforts to continue to donate. In addition, the post hopes that others will pitch in to help meet the goal.
