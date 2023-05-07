Vietnam Veterans of America Florida State Council President speaks at local meeting

In just a few short months, thousands of Vietnam Veterans will gather in Orlando for the biennial national Vietnam Veterans of America conference. John McGinty, Vietnam Veterans of America Florida state council president, wants to make sure local veterans attend McGinty recently spoke at the monthly Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 meeting about the convention to share information, encourage members to attend and answer questions.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.