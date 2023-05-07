Vietnam Veterans of America Florida State Council President speaks at local meeting

Vietnam Veterans of America Florida State Council President, John McGinty, left, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 President Rick Rademacher. McGinty recently spoke at VVA 1036’s meeting to share information about the upcoming national conference in Orlando.

 Veronica Wernicke, Daily Sun

In just a few short months, thousands of Vietnam Veterans will gather in Orlando for the biennial national Vietnam Veterans of America conference. John McGinty, Vietnam Veterans of America Florida state council president, wants to make sure local veterans attend McGinty recently spoke at the monthly Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 meeting about the convention to share information, encourage members to attend and answer questions.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.