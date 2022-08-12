Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 has goal of becoming largest

The Villages prides itself on being at the top when it comes to growth, median age, recreation and more.
One group in The Villages is hoping to add to that list.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages, which started in 2010, recently became the fourth largest chapter among the more than 650 in the country with more than 800 members. However, it doesn’t want to stop there. Its goal is to become the largest.
“In The Villages we think about being number one” said Rick Rademacher, VVA Chapter 1036 president. “So, becoming No. 1 here surely would be nice, and it’s feasible.”
Sumter County has the highest concentration of Vietnam veterans in the nation, with 9,736 or 52.2% of veterans in the county having served during the war between 1964-1975, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Because of this, Rademacher, of the Village of Lake Deaton, believes the group’s goal is reasonable.
“It’s so unusual not to be close to a military base to have this happen,” Rademacher said. “The only thing I can pick up on is that we who have served in the military are smart people. So, we realize that The Villages is an excellent place to retire to cost wise, and we have a lot of fun.”
The largest chapter is in Maryland with 983 members, according to Dick Southern, membership affairs committee chair for the national VVA.
