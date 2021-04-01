Vietnam veteran Carl Kusky shares stories

Although the pandemic has curtailed most of the Military Retired Family group’s activities, the monthly meetings are going strong, with more than 40 members in attendance Wednesday evening at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex to discuss services available to veterans and to make plans for future events. The group includes a number of colorful individuals with stories to share, and Vietnam veteran Carl Kusky, of the Village Mira Mesa, agreed to share a few of his own.
A self-described comedian with a dry sense of humor and a bit of sarcastic wit, Kusky joined the Marines in 1960 and managed to move from grunt to officer, not only through hard work, but also by charming his commanders. “I became a corporal in two years, a sergeant in four, a second lieutenant in six and a captain in eight,” he said. In the next 12 years, he only made one more rank, retiring after 20 years as a major. “I spoke up too much,” he said with a smile.
Kusky spent one tour in Vietnam, from 1966 to 1967, primarily in a communications unit. Although he served throughout the I Corps Tactical Zone, Kusky only faced combat once, in his last month in-country. “They sent me to an infantry battalion, even though I kept telling them I was a short-timer. I went on patrols with them, and made it known to everyone that I’d really like to not be there anymore, and they finally sent me home,” he said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.