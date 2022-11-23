Victory Productions to fill season with ‘holiday hoopla’

From acrobatics to a big band to a live radio drama, Victory Productions has a bit of something for everyone in December as part of its “Holiday Hoopla.”
“We’re so excited that audiences are coming back,” said Keith Hinson, director of marketing and programming for Victory Productions.
Comedian Steve Solomon will return to The Villages Dec. 6 at Savannah Center with a new show called “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, I’m Home for the Holidays.”
In this edition, he’s heading from New York to Florida for a holiday dinner party. Unfortunately, the weather strands him in Atlanta, with all flights canceled.
