VHS wrestling takes third at district tourney

The Villages High School wrestling team found itself on the wrong end of a three-team battle for a district title on Saturday at VHS.
The Buffalo collected three individual champions and qualified 12 of their 13 wrestlers to next week’s regional competition, but fell just short of earning the program’s first team district championship at the Class 1A-District 7 meet.
VHS tallied 160.5 team points to finish third overall, trailing both Citrus (171) and Bishop Moore (164) in a three-team runaway atop the standings. The Master’s Academy took fourth with 133.5 points, while Crystal River (56), Leesburg (30) and The First Academy (0) rounded out the scoring.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.