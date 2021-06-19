VHS, Wildwood perform well in tourney opener

The Villages High School football team didn’t get the start it wanted to open the 2021 Florida High School 7v7 Association State Championship.
But a strong comeback effort Friday brought the Buffalo back into contention ahead of the two-day event’s single-elimination tournament today at The Villages Polo Club.
VHS dropped its first three contests in the 7-on-7 discipline before rallying back for two victories late, closing the opening round of pool play with a 2-3 record overall.
