VHS, Wildwood bounced in 7-on-7 state tourney

A pair of upset bids weren’t in the cards for The Villages and Wildwood high school football teams Saturday at The Villages Polo Club.
Both the Buffalo and Wildcats were bounced from the 2021 Florida High School 7v7 Association State Championship, bowing out from the two-day event’s single-elimination tournament within the first two rounds.
VHS surrendered a game-winning touchdown to Freedom (Orlando) as time expired in the opening round of tournament play, while Wildwood fell in the second round to eventual champion Vanguard (Ocala) — which won its second consecutive 7-on-7 football state title with a 17-6 win over Seminole (Sanford).
