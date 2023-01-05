VHS water skier off to Chile to compete at World Under-17 Championships

It’s not uncommon to see a group of athletes walking through an airport in matching sweatsuits or team gear, letting you know who they represent and what sport they play.
But when 15-year-old Camryn Waters walked through the airport in her red, white and blue sweatsuit on New Year’s Eve, many might have wondered about the 6-foot case she brought along.
The Villages High School sophomore was on the way to Chile to represent Team USA in the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation’s Under-17 Waterski Championships, which begin today on Lago Los Morros.
Waters qualified as one of the nation’s top water skiers in her age group — ranked No. 1 in ski jumps — and looks to put on a strong showing against a field in which she’ll be one of the youngest competitors.
“It’s incredible,” said Waters of the idea of competing on an international stage. “It’s my first international tournament, so I’m a bit nervous. But I know it will be a great experience. I’ve been training hard all year, skiing two to three times a day.
