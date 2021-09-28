VHS volleyball team takes out Lake Weir

The Villages High School volleyball team was humbled a week ago.
On Monday night, the Buffalo showed some of that hunger once again.
The Villages started a new win streak after seeing its program-record nine-game run come to an end last week, coasting to a 3-0 sweep over Lake Weir inside the VHS Athletic Center.
The second consecutive victory (25-11, 25-6, 25-9) helped further wash away a four-set defeat to Tavares last Tuesday, which brought an end to the Buffalo’s unbeaten start this season.
“Sometimes winning becomes harder than losing,” VHS head coach Mary Pinkowski said. “It made us re-evaluate some things and put everything we’d been doing into perspective, and I think we learned a lot about ourselves.”
