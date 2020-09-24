VHS volleyball stumbles to Taylor on home floor

Evidence of the culture shift happening within The Villages High School volleyball program flashed Wednesday night.
A slew of hustle plays, a defensive-minded approach and strong communication in rotations across the floor kept a team that’s already halfway to its win total from a year ago in it.
But some of the ways of old also returned to doom the Buffalo, as The Villages was swept in its Senior Night match in straight sets (19-25, 25-27, 13-25) by Taylor (Pierson) at the VHS Athletic Center.
The Buffalo competed — but didn’t close — as they so often did in a 4-17 campaign last year, as they dropped to 2-3 this season with the defeat.
