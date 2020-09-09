VHS volleyball hopeful for new season ahead

A host of returning players and a new head coach has The Villages High School volleyball team eyeing big things in 2020.
The Buffalo open their regular-season campaign tonight at South Sumter in Bushnell, returning all but one graduating senior from a year ago.
VHS also welcomes Mary Pinkowski as head coach following the departure of Kelly Shipes, who led the team to a 4-17 mark in her only season in 2019.
“I think we’re all really excited for this season,” said sophomore Caley Sosnowski, who set a single-season VHS record with 459 digs as a freshman last fall. “There’s been a lot of changes — but all for the better — and we’re going to come out swinging. We’re going to come out fighting and knowing that our expectations for ourselves are different this year.”
