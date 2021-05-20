VHS travels to Eustis for spring exhibition

For the first time in six months, The Villages High School football team will hit someone else for a change tonight in Eustis.
The Buffalo take the field for the first time since last November’s playoff loss, as they take to the road to battle the Panthers in a spring classic.
The exhibition affair closes two-plus weeks of springtime practices for VHS, who finished 6-1 overall in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season last fall.
“I think our kids are excited and they’re ready to play,” said Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus. “Just getting a lot of reps has been key to our growth this spring, and it’s going to be key for us again (tonight). So we’re looking forward to it and seeing what we can do.”
