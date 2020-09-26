VHS Thumps Eustis for second shutout

The Villages High School football team had to wait a week to prove its 50-point victory in the season opener wasn’t a fluke. And the Buffalo made sure to validate themselves in convincing fashion.
VHS returned from its open week with a furious run game and ferocious defense, pummeling Eustis in a 47-0 victory on Friday night at The H.G. Morse Range. The Villages (2-0 overall) picked up right where it left off following a 50-0 win over Crescent City back on Sept. 11, racking up 292 rushing yards en route to its second lopsided home victory in as many outings.
