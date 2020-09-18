VHS swimmers earn wins in first live meet of 2020

The Villages High School swim teams already had one meet under their belts, but Thursday felt like the real start of the season.
After swimming a virtual meet against George Jenkins High School (Lakeland) last week, the Buffalo faced live competition for the first time Thursday and earned two big wins over Eustis High School at the Laurel Manor sports pool.
“We were very excited because I know last week it was definitely a different dynamic being that it was virtual and it’s a lot different in person,” said senior captain Abbie Koubek, “because you’re physically seeing the people you’re competing against and it’s more of a competition when you’re in the water and they’re right next to you.”
“It was still good that we got to have a virtual meet and that it was still competitive and that there were winners and losers and such,” added Josh Labasbas, “but it’s not the same as having to beat your opponent in the lane next to you and you can see them and you can catch up or you can keep up your speed.”
