VHS swim team set to dive into competition

The Villages High School swim team hadn’t been in a pool together since last October. That dry spell was broken Monday afternoon, though, when the Buffalo dove into their first session of preseason conditioning at the Laurel Manor sports pool.
“We always love the first day of conditioning, getting out and seeing everybody again, getting back to the smell of the chlorine,” said VHS head coach Jacqui Mitchell. “I got goosebumps being out on the deck.”
The Buffalo are coming off of undefeated seasons by both the boys and girls teams in 2020 and are looking to follow those up with another strong campaign. However, they’ll be swimming against a lot of new faces in 2021, having been reassigned to Class 2A-District 7.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
