VHS stuns Vanguard with momentous late run

OCALA — The Villages High School boys basketball team traveled to Ocala on Tuesday night without its two best players at its disposal.
And after 32 minutes of back-and-forth action, the Buffalo came back home with a whole lot of character — and their best win of the season to date.
VHS stormed back from a double-digit deficit early in the fourth quarter with 17 consecutive points midway through the final period, stunning host Vanguard late in a 78-74 road victory.
The Buffalo (6-2 overall) trailed by a dozen (67-55) with just over five minutes remaining, before roaring into the lead with a 20-2 run to steal a wild affair.
