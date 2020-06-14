VHS students win art contest

Two Villages High School students submitted winning works in the Congressional Art Contest.
VHS junior Abbie Koubek created a collage showing the Space Shuttle lifting off above the Florida scrub and between clouds at sunrise. She was the Sumter County winner, and her artwork will hang in U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s office next to the Sumter County Villages Annex after VHS art teacher Jordann Lenhart has it professionally framed.
VHS senior Naomi Stevenson used alcohol markers for her whimsical illustration of Florida wildlife frolicking on a Florida beach with a setting sun. Once framed, her third-place overall artwork for Florida’s 11th Congressional District will hang in Webster’s main district office in Leesburg, the congressman’s staff said.
