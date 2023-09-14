VHS students tutor Villagers in Pickleball

With age comes experience. That experience is often passed down to younger generations.
Whether it’s with your children or young family members, or as a teacher or coach, the older generations usually are the ones who impart their knowledge and wisdom.
The roles were reversed Tuesday, as four seniors from The Villages High School’s Fitness and Coaching Academy were out on the Everglades Recreation pickleball courts teaching residents of the community how to play the game.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.