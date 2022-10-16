VHS students turn closet clutter into cash for programs

Bright and early Saturday morning in The Villages High School’s west parking lot residents and student mingled in a beloved annual sale.
Closet Clutter, the school’s annual yard sale, was a big success this year, with students raising hundreds for their programs.
Some 17 clubs were in attendance at the rummage sale, selling donated items from their families along with homemade baked goods, sweets and water.
Donated items ranged from outdoor chairs to secondhand clothing to paintings and appliances.
The Culinary Arts Academy also came out in force with its Buffalo Grill food truck to sell refreshments and hot meals for event-goers to enjoy.
