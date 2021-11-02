VHS students learn valuable work skills in home build project

Seniors are busy hauling trusses and nailing down boards with the Construction Management Academy at The Villages High School.
This year’s home build, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, is progressing quickly.
Bruce Haberle, the school’s construction academy instructor, said he has been quite impressed with the work of his seniors this year.
“It’s been going really great,” Haberle said. “I’d say one of the best years we’ve had. All of them are engaged.”
Haberle said about nine contractors will be on the site throughout the construction.
