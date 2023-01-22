VHS students learn engineering one launch at a time

A rocket blasted off nearly 100 feet in the air following a countdown. The Villages High School Engineering Academy students recently capped off their aerospace engineering section by testing out rockets. They watched with bated breath before a yellow parachute popped out from the model rocket as it plummeted back to Earth. “Some of the kids are really into aerospace engineering,” said teacher Liz Nisbet. “They want to work for NASA or SpaceX in the future, so they’re really excited for
this project.” The students worked in small groups to build a rocket from the ground up using rocket kits.
