VHS sophomore wins silver at Waterski Nationals

Camryn Waters arrived at the Goode Waterski National Championships as the top seed in her division. But with just one run left in the jump competition, she was in danger of not medaling.
"I was super nervous and I was just going to try to get one out there and try not to put up a zero,” Waters said. "I didn't try to go for my personal best, I just tried to put one on the books and it ended up tying for first place.”
The tie eventually was broken using a computer imaging system that measures more precise distance than the buoy markers. Waters' final jump came up barely short of Missouri's Ally Custer.
"I literally lost by two inches,” she said.
